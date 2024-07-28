1,195 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock traded down $17.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. 2,638,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,948. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

