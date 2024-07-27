Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.95 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,244. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

