ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after buying an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after buying an additional 409,428 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 2,270,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,966. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

