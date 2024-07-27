Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

