Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.