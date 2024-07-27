XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.11

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $29.00. XOMA shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 17,119 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

