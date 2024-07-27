WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,344. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

