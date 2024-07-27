Wrapped XDC Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $202,020.55 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,500,882 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,418,825.81387776. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03108848 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $200,371.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars.

