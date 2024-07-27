WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

USSH stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

