WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
USSH stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $50.30.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
