WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

WINVR stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. WinVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

