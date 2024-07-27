Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

