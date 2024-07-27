Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Excelerate Energy worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Excelerate Energy



Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

