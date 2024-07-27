Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. 754,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,613. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

