Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.48. 375,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $211.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.34. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

