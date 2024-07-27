Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

