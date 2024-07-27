Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

