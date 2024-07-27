West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

WTBA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 73,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The stock has a market cap of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

