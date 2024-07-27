Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.80 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

