WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 187.5% in July

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
WesBanco Price Performance
WSBCP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 4,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $25.49.
WesBanco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.