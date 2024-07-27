Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
