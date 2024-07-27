Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 2,917,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,238,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 306,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

