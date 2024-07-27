WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.