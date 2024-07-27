Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $7.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.7 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

