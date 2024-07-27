Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $318.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

