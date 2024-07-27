Virginia National Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 19.25%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

