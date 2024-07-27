VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.92

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.92 and traded as high as $73.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -40.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
