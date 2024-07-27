VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.92

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.92 and traded as high as $73.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

