Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Vertiv Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv
In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
