Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 7,834,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,067. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

