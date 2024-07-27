Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.37-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.08.

Veralto stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. 3,164,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

