Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

