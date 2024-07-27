Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,162. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

