Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 732.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 324,994 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,329. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

