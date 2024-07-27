Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

