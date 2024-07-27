Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 3,151,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,062. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

