USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

