USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $105,233.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,482,021.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.