Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.1%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.42 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.60). Approximately 758,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,164,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.20 ($1.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £470.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is -5,714.29%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.