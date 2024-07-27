Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 1.1%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.42 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.60). Approximately 758,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,164,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.20 ($1.62).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is -5,714.29%.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
