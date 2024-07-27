United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.44 and traded as high as $53.00. United States Cellular shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 401,984 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United States Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 200.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 104,911 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 22.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

