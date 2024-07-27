United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,405. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 26.73%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 167,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,250. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

