United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $159.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $175.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

