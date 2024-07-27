United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. 735,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,235. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

