United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 230592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.