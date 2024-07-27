Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %
Union Pacific stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,786,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,676. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Union Pacific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
