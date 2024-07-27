UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.41 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, UniBot has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00012280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $8.41 million and $2.10 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.2637374 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,186,121.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

