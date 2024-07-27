Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

ULBI opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth $100,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

