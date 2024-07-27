Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $404.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $494.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.66 and a 200-day moving average of $450.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

