TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,717. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNET

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.