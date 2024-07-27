Tri City Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:TRCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.
