Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

