Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 343,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 375,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

